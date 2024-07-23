Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay man arrested after Waipawa police chase

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
A man driving with no license plates in Waipawa fled police on Monday night, crashing his car before he was located and arrested. Photo / NZME

A Hawke’s Bay man faces driving charges after a police chase in Waipawa on Monday night which ended in a crash and brief manhunt.

Waipukurau police sergeant Neil Baker said a police patrol noticed a man driving with no licence plates in Waipawa shortly before 7.30pm.

Baker said police turned on their lights and sirens, but the driver continued and fled at speed.

Officers cordoned the area and later located the vehicle abandoned on Kenilworth Street, where a police dog unit tracked the male.

“The driver of the abandoned vehicle was located a short time later and was arrested without incident. The man was also wanted on an outstanding warrant,” Baker said.

A 39-year-old Hawke’s Bay man was due to appear in the Waipukurau District Court on Tuesday, facing driving charges and charges related to his outstanding arrest warrant.

“This is a great bit of policing by local patrols and the dog and handler. We do not condone people fleeing from police under any circumstances, and we are glad the matter was resolved with no issues, or injuries to the offender, Police or members of the public,” Baker said.

“In this case, it was good police teamwork however this is a timely reminder for everyone: if you see any suspicious activity or witness any unlawful incidents, contact Police via 111 if it’s happening now.”

He said information could also be provided to police by calling 105, making an online report at 105.police.govt.nz, or reporting any information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

