The body of Bishop of Te Waipounamu Richard Wallace is loaded into an Air Force Hercules at Hawke's Bay Airport on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Royal New Zealand Air Force came for one of its own on Monday.

Te Waipounamu Bishop the Right Reverend Richard Wallace died in Wairoa on Saturday, having travelled from the South Island to officiate at the funeral of Norm Dewes.

Dewes, a prominent leader for urban Māori in Christchurch, was Ngāti Kahungunu and originally from Wairoa.

Wallace’s body was transported to Waipatu Marae, in Hastings, on Sunday before being flown from Hawke’s Bay Airport by Air Force Hercules to Christchurch.

Before being baptised in the Anglican Church, Wallace spent 11 years in the Royal New Zealand Air Force as an aircraft technical engineer, reaching the rank of sergeant.

Wallace then held various roles in the Anglican Church in Nelson, Canterbury and eventually the whole South Island after he became Bishop of Te Waipounamu in 2016.

The procession towards the Air Force Hercules at Hawke's Bay Airport. Photo / Warren Buckland

He also worked for the Ministry of Māori Affairs, with a particular emphasis on social services. Wallace was awarded a Queen’s Services Medal for services to Māori in 2009.

Those skills were also recognised by the Royal New Zealand Air Force in 2019, who made Wallace and wife Mere official kaumātua, providing cultural advice and support.

Wallace’s funeral will be held in Christchurch on Thursday.