Hawke's Bay: Heavy rain warning issued for Wairoa

Water remains on the side of Douglas McLean Ave, Napier after areas flooded during heavy rain on Sunday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Wairoa is set to be pelted with heavy rain that could cause slips and surface flooding, as rain continues to soak Hawke's Bay.

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for the Wairoa District and further north into Gisborne south.

The warning says 80-100mm of rain is expected to accumulate and peak intensities of 10-15 mm an hour are likely.

Surface flooding and slips are possible.

On Sunday, parts of Hawke's Bay experienced flooding.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said from midnight Sunday to 9am today, Napier recorded 36mm of rain, the Takapau Plains just under 43mm and the Central Hawke's Bay side of the ranges had over 100mm.

She said there is also the possibility of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening for most of the region today.

The northern exposed coastal areas of the region up to Mahia are expected to have quite strong winds of speeds up to 50-65 km/h and the small possibility of winds reaching gale in these areas.

People should "take extra, extra care" when driving as the rain and wind will affect driving conditions.