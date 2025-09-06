New Zealand’s gang culture began in the 1950’s, echoing street gangs in the US and UK. Motion graphic \ Paul Slater

A man has been arrested for possession of a weapon as police continue to patrol the Hawke’s Bay region following violent assaults.

Two youths are fighting for their lives after being assaulted this week in incidents believed to involve those linked to the Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

A Gang Conflict Warrant was put in place yesterday, and extra police have been deployed across Napier, Hastings and Wairoa.

Inspector Dean Clifford said police used the warrant for three vehicle searches overnight and officers arrested a 39-year-old Camberley man for possession of an offensive weapon.

“Across Hawke’s Bay, we have a focus on keeping people safe, and police will continue to have a highly visible presence.”