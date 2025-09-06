The warrant gives police special powers to search vehicles of suspected gang members and to seize firearms, weapons and vehicles.
“While there were no major incidents overnight, we remain ready to respond.
“I do want to thank the public for their support while we make ongoing inquiries into recent incidents and work to hold the offenders to account.”
Police were called to a grievous assault on Omahu Rd, Hastings, about 2.20am yesterday.
Two youths were found with life-threatening injuries and rushed to hospital.
Police closed the road for a time to conduct a scene examination.
In Napier, police received a report of a firearm being discharged on Riverbend Rd about 9.30pm on Thursday.
A witness told Hawke’s Bay Today he watched three armed men storm a house. He said he found a .22 bullet casing on his driveway shortly after the incident.
He said it’s the second time gunshots have echoed on his street, with a drive-by shooting incident occurring last Friday.
Two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries from an alleged assault.
Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.