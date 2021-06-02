Hawke's Bay gang leader's death: Accused keeps interim name suppression

Police after closing access to Mersey St in Pandora after the incident outside the Outlaws M.C. pad on March 29. Photo / File

Continued interim name suppression has been granted to a man charged after the death of Outlaws M.C. national president Peter Lui, who died after a confrontation near his gang's new Napier pad nine weeks ago.

While Judge Bridget Mackintosh asked why name suppression should continue, police did not oppose the request from defence counsel Eric Forster when the man was called in Napier District Court on Wednesday, appearing via audio-visual link from prison.

The man faces charges of aggravated robbery and wounding Lui with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, linked to the incident which happened near the Outlaws' new headquarters in Mersey St, Pandora, on March 29.

On Wednesday the man also faced separate charges, pleading guilty to one of obtaining by deception and not guilty to another of receiving a stolen Holden Commodore motor vehicle.

He is remanded in custody to appear on June 23, when he is expected to enter pleas.

Police have not announced any other arrest in relation to the death.