Main roads are closed across norther Hawke's Bay according to Waka Kotahi. Image / NZTA

Parts of northern Hawke’s Bay are flooded and State Highway 2 is closed after heavy rain overnight.

Fire and Emergency have attended weather-related callouts in Wairoa, Nūhaka and Mahia, FENZ central shift manager Karen McDonald said.

At least three homes in Nūhaka had been evacuated, with the occupants sent to the local marae. Four houses had flooded in Nūhaka and one in Mahia.

State Highway 2 between Napier and Gisborne is closed due to flooding and fallen trees, and people are advised to avoid the area, McDonald said.

Two drivers had also been assisted after getting their vehicles caught in floodwaters on State Highway 2.

The transport agency website shows State Highway 38 from Wairoa to Waikaremoana is also closed.

SEVERE WEATHER - 6:15AM, WED 8 NOV

Due to heavy rain, the below roads are CLOSED.

• SH2 Whirinaki to Wairoa - flooding

• SH2 Wairoa to Gisborne - flooding

• SH38 Wairoa to Waikaremoana - flooding

• SH2 Whirinaki to Wairoa - flooding

• SH2 Wairoa to Gisborne - flooding

• SH38 Wairoa to Waikaremoana - flooding

There is also local street flooding in Wairoa.

It’s still raining in the area.

Hawkes Bay Civil Defence posted to social media that SH2 was closed northbound between Whirinaki and Gisborne, warning Wairoa residents to take care.

Trees, surface flooding and flood debris were causing issues and people should delay their travel if possible.