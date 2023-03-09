Hawke's Bays longest-running Farmers' Market will soon have a new temporary home.

The Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market will go ahead this Sunday at a new central Hastings location.

Civic Square will host the market starting this Sunday, March 12, for a temporary period while the regular location of Tōmoana Showgrounds is used as an emergency food and supplies distribution hub in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

Sunday’s market will continue to offer fresh and locally produced fruits and vegetables, meats, artisanal cheeses and baked goods.

Hawke’s Bay Farmers Market chairwoman Kaye Pratt said vendors were looking forward to sharing their local produce again after what had been a challenging few weeks for many.

“Many stallholders have been impacted by the recent floods and are very excited to be back at the market at the new temporary location.

“We are committed to continuing to offer our community the opportunity to purchase quality local produce, and we are grateful to the Hastings District Council for their assistance in securing a new location for the market.”

Local grower Marian Hirst of Bay Blueberries said the market would be a great event for growers, teams and the community.

She said many growers across the bay were trying their best to salvage produce and keep staff employed, and the markets were a good way to support those going through challenging times.

“For the community that might think ‘we can’t do anything to help’, this is something you can do. Come out and buy some artisan products and support local growers that way.

“The ripple through the community of attending the market is far-reaching.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said she was thrilled the council could bring the market into the city, and confirmed there was plenty of infrastructure and parking space for the day.

“It’s been a real team effort,” she said.

“There’s plenty of parking, lots of power supply from the library and the gallery, and more than enough space for everyone’s stalls and tents.”

She said growers and small businesses had been hit hard as a result of Cyclone Gabrielle, and one of the best ways to support was to buy local.

“I encourage everyone to come out on Sunday and support our amazing growers.

“It’s going to be a wonderful affair that will bring some joy back to our community.”

Sunday’s market will run from 8.30am – 12.30pm.