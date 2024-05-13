Consumers urged to ensure they’re getting the best deal on electricity, how a new ferry could save Wynyard Quarter and your chance to catch a glimpse of the aurora lights this week

If you like weaving, knitting, crocheting, spinning or felting, the Creative Fibre Exhibition has it all.

The biennial exhibition opened on Monday to showcase 10 Hawke’s Bay groups who make art out of wool.

The exhibition at the Hastings Community Arts Centre runs until May 25.

This year it includes 142 entries of homeware, designer wear and accessories, made from carefully crafted woollen fibres under the theme of “Textile Rhapsody – a fusion of fibre and form”.

Jane O'Callaghan said it was important to showcase the craft so it doesn't become forgotten. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay area delegate Jane O’Callaghan said she was determined to keep the art of wool alive. She hoped the exhibition would act as “motivation and inspiration” for younger artists so it didn’t become forgotten.

”We want to promote our craft ... unless we get young people to come on board and show an interest, these crafts will die.”

Creative fibre members would be available at the exhibition daily, and there would be demonstrations and “have a go” opportunities.

Hawke’s Bay Creative Fibre chairwoman Julie Lumsden has two works on display, using more than just fibres.

Julie Lumsden with her artwork "Of the Sea" on display at the exhibition. Photo / Warren Buckland

Her piece Hold on to Your Dreams, features a combination of ceramics and felt, while her second piece, Of the Sea, utilised woven felt and stainless steel to depict a stingray.

The exhibition is free to enter and will be showcased on weekdays from 9.30am to 4pm and on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings and Central Hawke’s Bay newsrooms. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.