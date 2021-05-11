Creative Fibre Hawke's Bay holds exhibition and sale

A hand dyed and hand felted piece by Elaine Macgregor from Waipukurau. Photo / Supplied

The biennial Creative Fibre Hawke's Bay exhibition and sale will showcase a range of items which can be made from natural fibres.

Forty members contributed to the Colour My World exhibition which is currently being held at Arts Inc Heretaunga on Russell St in Hastings.

Members from Creative Fibre @ Keirunga, Pakowhai Spinners, Napier Weavers, Waipukurau Arts Group, Napier Spinners, Otane Spinners, Takapau Art Group, Homestead Spinners and the Mahia Art Group contributed work, and a number of them will have handcrafted items for sale.

The majority of goods are made from natural fibres such as alpaca wool, mohair, silk and bamboo and items for sale will include everything from household furnishings, clothing and accessories in a range of colours.

Exhibition pieces will be on show upstairs with items for sale displayed downstairs.

Selectors Creative Fibre member Rita Verry, Woodford House textiles teacher Pam Knight and lead designer at David Trubridge, Marion Courtille, spent last Saturday choosing category winners for spinning, knitting, felting, crochet, weaving, alpaca, interpretation of theme, first time entrant and overall winner.

Awards were presented on Tuesday, May 11 at the opening event.

This year, visiting artist Birgit Moffatt, originally from Germany and now residing in the lower North Island, will also be exhibiting and selling three artworks and eco-dyed silk scarves. She ran workshops in eco dyeing, weaving with ivy and harakeke, and wire looping.

"The days are getting chilly and you may just find a pair of designer socks, a hat to keep you warm or some wonderful handmade gifts for the family," a Creative Fibre spokesperson says.

The exhibition and sale opened on Monday and is on until May 22.