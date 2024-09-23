A Life Tube could save your life in an emergency

The St John medical alarm is a good place to start.

I always remember one day when I went to get a snack out of my mother’s fridge, I noticed a small white tube at the back, lingering among the cheese and her vast yoghurt collection.

It was emblazoned with a large red sticker on the front that read, LIFE TUBE. Pretty small to fit a defibrillator I thought, what could possibly fit in that small cylinder?

The Life Tube contains vital information.

Well, it was one of the most important and useful small containers she could have had in her fridge. It contained all her vital information and emergency information.

I then noticed she had a red sticker on the outside of her fridge, so it was visible for any person who urgently needed to know about my mother’s health in case of an emergency like a fall, etc, and especially if she was unable to communicate to whoever found her, whether that be family, a care person, fire, police, ambulance services or the neighbour next door.