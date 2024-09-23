Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Women’s Triathlon: Macular degeneration sufferer completes race thanks to ex-colleague nurse

2 mins to read
Rachel Black and Marg Porter completed the Hawke's Bay Women's Triathlon together on Sunday. Photo / Te Whatu Ora

Rachel Black thought she’d never get on a bike again when her deteriorating eyesight stopped her from working and driving.

But with support from her former nursing colleague Marg Porter, she competed in the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Women’s Triathlon on Sunday.

Rachel spent a large part of her working life on the wards of Hawke’s Bay Hospital until age-related macular degeneration forced her to retire. The macular is the central part of the retina which processes all vision – allowing you to read, recognise faces and drive.

It was thanks to Blind Low Vision NZ and Ramblers Cycling Club that Rachel got back on a bike 18 months ago.

“I never thought I’d get back on a bike and then this nice man [Jason Kelly] from Ramblers turned up and took me out on the tandem. It was exhilarating. Although it was a hard man seat, so we soon changed that.”

Rachel says in hindsight, she used to pedal along at a leisurely 12km/h, and hopping on a tandem with Jason was quite a different experience at 20-25km/h.

“I thought this man just doesn’t stop pedalling – he’s going to kill me.”

Rachel built up her fitness with regular outings with Jason, however, he had to be subbed out for the women’s triathlon.

Marg, a seasoned cyclist of 20-plus years and co-president of Ramblers Cycling Club, jumped at the opportunity to pilot the tandem.

“Riding a tandem is quite a different experience. It’s key that the pilot and stoker [the person on the back of the bike] start on the same foot at the same time, otherwise you might end up in the bushes like we almost did.

“I give Rachel plenty of warning before we turn a corner and chat to her along the way about what I see.

“I find it very fulfilling, especially riding with one of my former nursing colleagues.”

The pair completed the short-distance triathlon, 100m swim, 5km bike and 2.3km run yesterday.

Rachel says cycling with the support of Marg and Jason has given her so many new opportunities.

“It’s opened up the world again for me,” she says.

