Rachel Black and Marg Porter completed the Hawke's Bay Women's Triathlon together on Sunday. Photo / Te Whatu Ora

Rachel Black thought she’d never get on a bike again when her deteriorating eyesight stopped her from working and driving.

But with support from her former nursing colleague Marg Porter, she competed in the Harcourts Hawke’s Bay Women’s Triathlon on Sunday.

Rachel spent a large part of her working life on the wards of Hawke’s Bay Hospital until age-related macular degeneration forced her to retire. The macular is the central part of the retina which processes all vision – allowing you to read, recognise faces and drive.

It was thanks to Blind Low Vision NZ and Ramblers Cycling Club that Rachel got back on a bike 18 months ago.

“I never thought I’d get back on a bike and then this nice man [Jason Kelly] from Ramblers turned up and took me out on the tandem. It was exhilarating. Although it was a hard man seat, so we soon changed that.”