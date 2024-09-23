The finishing touch has been put to State Highway 51′s safety improvements between Napier and Awatoto with the unveiling of a sculpture recognising the history of the area.
Te Pou Tūhonohono - The Pillar of Connections was unveiled at a blessing beside the highway roundabout at Awatoto Rd on Saturday.
The central pillar rises from the ground and is flanked by three fins, sculptor Tamanuhiri Russell saying it symbolises the connections and partnerships that bind people together through time, space, and spirit, and it serves as a physical and spiritual marker, representing the intricate web of relationships that exist between the land, people, and communities.
Ngāti Pārau chairman Chad Tareha, who is also a Napier city councillor, was at the blessing and says the site holds immense cultural significance to the Ngāti Pārau Hapū as it was the gathering place and site of refuge for all hapū of Heretaunga and Ahuriri following the 1824 Battle of Te Pakake Pā - the most devastating battle the region had ever seen.