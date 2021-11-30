Hawke's Bay crashes: Two cars involved in collision with train, pedestrian struck by truck

The crash occurred at the railway line intersection with Victoria St in Waipawa. Photo / Rachel Wise

Three crashes within an hour in Hawke's Bay have left one person with serious injuries, another with moderate injuries and multiple people lucky to have walked away uninjured.

It's prompted a warning from police about keeping safe ahead of the holiday season, especially following recent rain.

The busy hour for emergency services started when they were called to a collision reported to have involved two cars and a train on Victoria St, Waipawa, about 1pm.

A spokesperson for St John Ambulance said two people with minor injuries and another with moderate, were treated on scene by paramedics.

Sergeant Neil Baker, officer in charge of Central Hawke's Bay Police, said thankfully nobody was seriously injured as a result and all occupants walked away.

"The circumstances of the crash are still currently under investigation and the intersection will remain closed for the majority of the afternoon while the train and tracks are inspected."

The freight train came to a stop between the Tucker Box shop and the Central Hawke's Bay Museum along High St.

The crash caused significant traffic blockages all through Waipawa as the tracks took time to clear.

Baker urged motorists to take extra care on the region's roads as police often saw an increase in traffic during the holiday period.

In a post on social media, Central Hawke's Bay District Council advised Victoria St had been closed between SH2 and Harker St as a result of the incident.

Detours for cars were in places via SH2 and Harker St, however, trucks will need to detour down Tamumu Rd and McGgreevy St.

"Please drive with caution and we will continue to keep you posted as updates come to hand," it stated.

KiwiRail have been approached for comment about the incident.

Forty minutes later a truck struck a pedestrian on Taihape Rd.

A spokesperson for St John said an ambulance transported one patient with moderate injuries to Hawke's Bay Hospital following the incident.

Another person was seriously injured in another crash on Maadi Rd, Onekawa, shortly before 2pm and taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital, the spokesperson said.

Eastern District Police road policing manager Matt Broderick said roads were always slippery and hazardous after it rained.

He said particularly following a dry spell, any built-up oil or rubber fragments on the road were flushed out and rose to the surface.

"The first hour or so after it rains is the worst time when it is the slippiest it is going to get.

"That is the time when people need to be super aware and drive to the conditions - it is going to be slippier than perhaps it would be after it has rained for several hours and washed it away."

Inspector Broderick reminded motorists to keep their distance between vehicles and drive to the conditions.

"It is a two-second rule normally but it is at least four seconds when it is raining."

He said it is much harder to stop if you needed to brake suddenly.