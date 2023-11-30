Cordons are being put in place around Flaxmere amid a police search for a man on the run who crashed a car the main street through the suburb.
Police could be seen on Flaxmere Ave, Portsmouth Dr and other streets of the Hastings suburb about 12.45pm.
A black car sat crashed on a property on Flaxmere Ave and police dogs were being used around the property.
A Hastings police spokesperson said they were asking Flaxmere residents to call 111 if they see a suspicious man jumping fences or running through properties.
“He was involved in a crash at the intersection of Flaxmere Ave and Henderson Road about 12.20pm. The man should not be approached.
“Please reference the event number P056910162.”