Hawke’s Bay businesses’ cyclone grants demand more than double available funds

Silky Oak Chocolate Company is one of the lucky businesses to have already received $40,000 from the Cyclone and Flood Recovery Fund for Hawke’s Bay businesses affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, while others may have to wait as demand exceeds the available funding. Photo / Paul Taylor.

Demand for a major cyclone relief grant for Hawke’s Bay businesses is more than double the funding allocated to the region by the government.

The Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce manages Cyclone and Flood Recovery Fund grants for businesses in Hawke’s Bay affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The total fund comes from $50 million the government provided as recovery support for businesses in seven regions affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and January floods in the North Island.

Of this, $18 million was allocated to Hawke’s Bay according to Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Applications closed for the grant on April 3, but Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce said in a statement that the 1738 applications received to date have well-exceeded government funding available for Hawke’s Bay.

The total funds requested in Hawke’s Bay was $42,654,892, for an average amount requested of $24,585 per application.

“Applications received prior to the closure date will continue to be assessed according to our usual process of prioritising significantly impacted businesses, and applicants will be notified of the outcome of their application in due course,” a statement from Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce said.

Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce data shows 710 applications have been approved so far.

The statement said if more funding was secured, then they will resume processing applications and distributing funding.

The statement said applications are pre-screened to verify details upon receipt, prioritised based on information submitted, and reviewed by an independent assessment panel that confirms the allocation.

“Hawke’s Bay Chamber of Commerce is managing this fund to support as many businesses as possible and those in most need,” the statement said.

Just over half, 52 per cent of applicants, were based in Napier City, 34 per cent in Hastings District, five per cent in Wairoa District, five per cent in the Central Hawke’s Bay District and four per cent of Hawke’s Bay applicants were based elsewhere.

Most applications, 15 per cent, were from hospitality and tourism businesses, closely followed by both construction and agriculture/forestry/fishing at 13 per cent each.

Retail at 10 per cent, manufacturing at six per cent and transporting/warehousing at five per cent made up the rest of the most common industry applicants.