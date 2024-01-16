Rachel Haydon has written a book of 99 beach activities she is also a qualified primary school teacher, Zoology degree scientist and general manager of the national Aquarium of New Zealand, Napier. Reporter Michaela Gowen / Video Warren Buckland

Rachel Haydon loves everything about the beach, the sand, the salt water, and the rock pools - so much so that she has written a book with activities to do at the beach.

Her new book, The Beach Activity Book, with 99 ideas for activities by the water around Aotearoa, New Zealand, is illustrated by Pippa Keel and published by Te Papa Press and has just launched.

“The launch was fantastic, families hanging out on the beach and doing activities in the beautiful Hawke’s Bay weather.”

Rachel Haydon is the general manager at the National Aquarium of New Zealand and has done all the activities in her book. Photo / Warren Buckland

Haydon is the general manager at the National Aquarium of New Zealand and is a qualified primary school teacher and scientist with a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a master’s in marine science.

She had previously published another book titled Nature Activity Book which led to her desire to write a second.

“This was really borne out of my family and I doing all sorts of things together on the beach and having a lot of fun, mucking around and thinking, oh, this is the basis of another 99 activities.”

The book is designed for children aged 7-14 and can be taken on outdoor adventures, and written and drawn in encouraging inquisitive minds to explore and expand their science learning.

“There is so much amazing biodiversity all around us that you are not even aware of.”

Haydon said the targeted age group came about through personal experience with her children as they were at an age when they still “wanted to do stuff” with her.

“I guarantee you that there are many parents, grandparents, and caregivers in this community who are constantly coming up with new ideas for things to do with the children. They have all probably come up with 99 ideas themselves.”

She hoped the book would encourage people to spend time outdoors together and reinforce the important connection with nature.

“It is about engaging senses, admiring beauty, making meaning out of nature, expressing compassion, and it is about having fun together.”

The author loves to explore rock pools. Photo / Warren Buckland

An important element for Haydon to include was to incorporate Mātauranga Māori and she worked with Kauwaka to help bring the idea to life.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have produced together.”

The book is available at every bookstore across Hawke’s Bay.

