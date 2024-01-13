Temperatures are forecast to remain high today and heat alerts have been issued for much of the North Island, but rain and wind are set to plague the southwest of the South Island.

New Zealand experienced scorching temperatures yesterday as most of the country baked under hot and fine conditions.

The hottest area was in the South Island where Hanmer Springs reached 34C - equalling the temperature set in Timaru three days ago.

Blenheim reached 31C while Masterton and Gisborne each sizzled at 30C.

Auckland reached 28C - a few degrees lower than the hottest day so far on New Year’s Eve.

According to MetService, Tāmaki Makaurau reached 25C and above for the past five days.

Hanmer Springs was our hottest place today with 34 degrees. Seabreezes kept the Canterbury Coast cooler but inland places like Oxford went to 31 pic.twitter.com/4pBvjPqduF — MetService (@MetService) January 13, 2024

MetService meteorologist Tuporo Marsters said a northwesterly flow will bring another run of hot weather today with heat alerts having been issued from Northland to the top of the South Island.

“Auckland could reach 28C, Napier and Hastings 32C, maybe 33C, Nelson and Motueka 28C. The eastern side of the South Island could also reach 28C.”

However, heavy rain and wind warnings have been issued for much of the south and west of the South Island and the bottom of the North Island, foretasted to expire tonight and early tomorrow morning.

A Strong Wind Watch is forecast from noon today until 9pm for Wellington and Wairarapa, while another Strong Wind Watch is in place for the Canterbury High Country until 4am tomorrow.

A Heavy Rain Warning is in place for Fiordland about and north of George Sound, and Westland about and south of Haast until 4pm.

“A period of heavy rain and expect 80 to 110 mm of rain about the ranges, and lesser amounts away from the ranges.

“Peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h. Rain is expected to clear from the south from around 9am onwards.”

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is forecast for Westland between Haast and Ōtira from 9am until 9pm.

Marsters said there is a slow-moving front coming up from the southwest as it moves up the west coast of the South Island.

As for Monday, the ridge of high pressure retreats to the east, the northwesterly maintains its flow across the top of the North Island.

“There is a trough that starts to invade the western parts of the North Island from Monday,” Marsters said.

“Rain spreading east, with some heavy falls from Taranaki across to Taupo and Bay of Plenty northwards.”

“The cooler southwest change over the South Island moves out east, clearing showers.

“There will be welcome rain for the North Island.”















