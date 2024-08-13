The long-planned Hawaiki Turanga sculpture may finally be installed in early 2025 next to Waikanae Creek. There were originally plans to complete the project in 2018 or 2019. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley

The long-running saga of the Hawaiki Turanga sculpture appears to be coming to an end.

The sculpture, originally scheduled to be erected in 2018 or for the sester-centennial commemorations in 2019, will be installed in early 2025, says Gisborne District Council team leader of liveable spaces assets, Natalie Waihi.

The location on the former Wattie’s site in front of the Harbourview apartments has been fenced off to the public for five years because of the presence of asbestos and hydrocarbons, and ongoing negotiations between the council and representatives of Te Runanga o Turanganui-a-Kiwa and Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust over remediation.

Remediation has been completed and the project partners are due to meet to plan the installation process.

Government Better Off funding provided as part of the original Three Waters policy of $400,000 paid for most of the remediation, with the council paying for the remainder.