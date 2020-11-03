Havelock North schoolgirl with Down syndrome smashing stereotypes

Jodi Wicksteed says her daughter Ayda has debunked many myths of Down syndrome. Photo / Warren Buckland

When Jodi Wicksteed was told her baby had Down syndrome, she was handed a stash of "dated pamphlets" and DVDs to watch.

Heart defects, vision problems, hearing loss and infections were among the long list of risks, while staff warned that her daughter might never walk or talk.

That was nine years ago - and now Ayda Bang is living proof that misconceptions about the genetic condition are far from reality.

"Thirty years ago the average life expectancy of a person with Down syndrome was 25, now it is 60 years old," Jodi said.

"If you read medical facts it seems to paint a very dire picture – but Ayda and other people like her will go on to have really great and fulfilling lives and the only thing that will stand in their way is us."

The only child with the condition at her Lucknow Primary School, Ayda is juggling yoga, gymnastics and Crossfit classes, she also joined music therapy and riding for the disabled.

She enjoys a cheese scone after working out and loves to go on trips to Wellington where she visits the zoo, Te Papa and her favourite lunch spots.

Jodi Wicksteed works from her house as a graphic designer, while Ayda attends Lucknow School in Havelock North. Photo / Warren Buckland.

"I started off my parenting journey with so much uncertainty and fear but the years to follow have been amazing and sometimes I feel bad that I was so upset in the beginning."

The Ongoing Resourcing Scheme funding from the Ministry of Education has enabled teacher aid and specialist teacher to support children who join a school and adapt the curriculum to their level.

At school she receives the support needed. On top of it has taken extra measures to assure her independence and access all day. The ministry funding was not enough to provide a full time teacher aide but the school participated to the top up of Ayda's funding.

Jodi said her daughter is treated like a "taonga" at school.

"How people treat each other is so important. But people who are ignorant or bully will have an impact on a life that will be otherwise wonderful. I really hope that we continue to grow an inclusive and supportive culture and community.

"I didn't know much about Down syndrome before Ayda so I am mindful that most people are like that and they often don't mean to be offensive with their assumptions or stereotypes."