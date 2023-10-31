Police in Havelock North, investigating the alleged kidnapping of two children in the area on October 5. Photo / Paul Taylor

A man has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping and elected trial by jury after an incident involving children walking in Havelock North on October 5.

The man, 39, appeared in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday via an audio-visual link from prison.

His lawyer, Matthew Dixon, said he would make an application for the man’s name to be permanently suppressed.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear again on November 21, where continued name suppression would be one of the things considered.

Judge Bridget Mackintosh said the man had a history of mental health issues.

The man faces two charges of kidnapping, along with threatening to kill or do grievous bodily harm.

The charges relate to an incent on October 5, when two girls walking in Nimon Street were approached by a man.

Police alleged earlier that the man coerced the children into going with them before they ran off and sought help at a nearby house, where the homeowner contacted police.











