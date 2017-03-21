Advertisement
Havelock North bar's occupation of covered walkway upsets Diva's neighbours

Havelock North businesses are upset at Diva Bar and Bistro licence to occupy the covered footpath.
A Havelock North bar's occupation of a covered walkway has angered neighbouring businesses.

Pharmacist Jeff Whittaker, a former Havelock North mayor and Hastings MP, has failed to reach an amicable arrangement with Diva Bar and Bistro owner Matt Epplett.

Diva has a licence to occupy the Napier Rd footpath under its veranda and sometimes screens it off.

Mr Epplett said the licence was in place when he bought the business but, because of concerns, instructed staff to clear a pathway when it rained in daylight hours, to allow people dry passage.

During the evening, passage would remain blocked to "contain" its customers.

The covered walkway is included in its liquor licence.

Mr Epplett said people occupying tables when it rained would be asked to move.

Mr Whittaker said the plan would "never work" if there were customers seated.

He wants the licence to occupy, due for renewal in June, to be rescinded.

Mr Whittaker said retail outlets were forced to provide covered walkways for the comfort of the public, yet Hastings District Council reserved the right to reassign the space for the sale of alcohol, he said.

If it charged $250 for the licence "then surely they have control".

The occupied walkway also affected his business, preventing people from seeing his pharmacy and PostShop and presenting a barrier to those averse to getting wet, he said.

Hastings District Council planning and regulatory group manager John O'Shaughnessy said the only restriction to the licence was maintaining fire access.

He said it was granted annually and unless there was a complaint it would likely be renewed.

A licence to occupy a covered walkway was not uncommon, he said.

"They are part of council trying to make streets more interesting and vibrant."

Council staff would monitor the site to ensure 2m of footpath access for push-chairs and mobility scooters was maintained.

Adjoining business Cauliflower Household Goods owner Peter Coulter said he would prefer to see Diva tables on the uncovered footpath extension, opposite Diva. He said many pedestrians did not notice his shop because they were forced to walk past at a distance.

People crossing from the other side of the road "may not come through because of the awkwardness of getting through in the rain".

The occupation also screened Mr Whittaker's business.

"When you look down the street you get this beautiful view and then it is abruptly stopped by their tables."

