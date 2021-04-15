Havelock North assault leads to woman's second concussion in six months

Brittney Fyfe's life changed dramatically after she received a second concussion in less than six months when she was hit over the head at a Havelock North restaurant. Photo / Paul Taylor

It was supposed to be a nice family dinner out.

But 20-year-old Brittney Fyfe had no idea her first public outing for months after suffering a concussion would end with another, after she was hit in the head from behind.

Fyfe had been in and out of hospital for months, after suffering a head injury in August while doing jujitsu.

On the night of the assault in early December, she enjoyed a late dinner with her family at Loading Ramp on Treachers Lane in Havelock North.

A summary of facts of the incident states that as Fyfe went to pay for their food and drinks at the counter, she was "violently slapped on the back of her head" and pushed with both hands by another woman.

The woman who assaulted Fyfe was charged with common assault. She pleaded guilty to the charge at an appearance at the Hastings District Court on Tuesday.

Fyfe told the Hawke's Bay Today she'd never met the woman who assaulted her and the hit had knocked her unconscious for a few seconds.

"I turned to see the girl who had assaulted me, who stared at me and then quickly fled out of the restaurant with her friend.

"I spent the next 13 hours vomiting and in and out of consciousness until I was finally taken to hospital and treated for a second concussion."

Brittney Fyfe had to give up her job as a laboratory technician at Hawke's Bay Hospital and her volunteer work as a first responder for St John Ambulance after the assault. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fyfe said the cumulative impact of having suffered a second diagnosed concussion while still recovering from the first has meant the effects have lingered long after the assault.

"I have spent the past few months struggling in every aspect of my life," Fyfe said.

The assault meant she'd had to give up the job she loved, working as a laboratory technician at Hawke's Bay Hospital, which she'd done since she was 17.

Fyfe had also ceased her volunteer work - she was only two shifts away from qualifying as a first responder for St John Ambulance when the assault occurred.

On Tuesday, the 26-year-old woman's lawyer Matthew Phelps signalled the woman's intentions to apply for a discharge without conviction at her next appearance in June.

Under section 106 of the Sentencing Act 2002, this would mean she wouldn't have a criminal record if the application was granted by the judge.

Fyfe says she will oppose this.

At the request of Phelps, the woman was granted interim suppression of her name and employment details until sentencing in June.

The Loading Ramp's owners are unimpressed with the incident.

Staff followed their procedures on the night, removed those involved from the site and "cooperated fully" with police, providing CCTV footage.

"We do not condone this behaviour on our premises."