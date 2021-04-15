Website of the Year

New Zealand

Havelock North assault leads to woman's second concussion in six months

4 minutes to read
Brittney Fyfe's life changed dramatically after she received a second concussion in less than six months when she was hit over the head at a Havelock North restaurant. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawkes Bay Today
It was supposed to be a nice family dinner out.

But 20-year-old Brittney Fyfe had no idea her first public outing for months after suffering a concussion would end with another, after she was hit

