Michael was last sighted on CCTV in Petone about 2.45pm on May 19. Photo / NZ Police

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Michael was last sighted on CCTV in Petone about 2.45pm on May 19. Photo / NZ Police

Police and the family of a Wellington man reported missing four days ago have growing concerns for his safety.

Michael was last seen on CCTV at the intersection of Bouverie and Udy streets in Petone about 2.45pm on Monday, May 19.

Footage released by police shows him wearing a green Kathmandu hooded raincoat, blue jeans, white shoes and reading glasses. He also had a black backpack with a lime-green drink bottle.

“Police and Michael’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety,” police said.