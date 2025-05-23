Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Have you seen Michael? Police release CCTV images of Wellington man missing for four days

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Michael was last sighted on CCTV in Petone about 2.45pm on May 19. Photo / NZ Police

Michael was last sighted on CCTV in Petone about 2.45pm on May 19. Photo / NZ Police

Police and the family of a Wellington man reported missing four days ago have growing concerns for his safety.

Michael was last seen on CCTV at the intersection of Bouverie and Udy streets in Petone about 2.45pm on Monday, May 19.

Footage released by police shows him wearing a green Kathmandu hooded raincoat, blue jeans, white shoes and reading glasses. He also had a black backpack with a lime-green drink bottle.

“Police and Michael’s family are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety,” police said.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Anyone in the Petone or Alicetown areas on the afternoon of May 19 who may have information on Michael’s whereabouts, or who may have seen him, is urged to contact police via the 105 phone service, quoting reference number 250520/2542.

Michael was last seen wearing a green Kathmandu hooded raincoat, blue jeans, white shoes and reading glasses. He also had a black backpack with a lime-green drink bottle. Photo / NZ Police
Michael was last seen wearing a green Kathmandu hooded raincoat, blue jeans, white shoes and reading glasses. He also had a black backpack with a lime-green drink bottle. Photo / NZ Police

“We are also asking for anyone with dashcam footage, or residents or businesses with CCTV footage, to review their footage for any sightings of Michael on the afternoon in question,” police said.

“Anyone who believes they see Michael is urged to call 111 immediately.”

Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand