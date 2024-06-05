Michael was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and dark jeans. Photo / NZ Police

Michael was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and dark jeans. Photo / NZ Police

Police and the family of a man reported missing in the Porirua area have concerns for his wellbeing.

At approximately 12pm today, Michael travelled from Wi Neera Dr to Raiha St in a white Mitsubishi Triton.

“He has then got onto a yellow pushbike and was last seen cycling in the direction of Colonial Knob,” police said.

Michael was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and dark jeans.

Michael was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and dark jeans. Photo / NZ Police

“Police and Michael’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael is urged to call 111 and reference event number P058956605.