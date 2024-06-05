Police and the family of a man reported missing in the Porirua area have concerns for his wellbeing.
At approximately 12pm today, Michael travelled from Wi Neera Dr to Raiha St in a white Mitsubishi Triton.
“He has then got onto a yellow pushbike and was last seen cycling in the direction of Colonial Knob,” police said.
Michael was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt and dark jeans.
“Police and Michael’s family have concerns for his wellbeing.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Michael is urged to call 111 and reference event number P058956605.