Police and the family of a teenage boy missing in Auckland since the day before school holidays are concerned for his welfare.

Maaka, 15, was last seen at the Papakura Train Station on Friday, September 27.

Police said inquiries had been under way for the past 12 days and they were now seeking information from the public.

“He is described as being 150cm tall and of thin build,” police said.