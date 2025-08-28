Wellington police are searching for Emily (left) and Alisha, who both went missing earlier this week.

Have you seen Emily or Alisha? Police search for two young Wellington women

Police in the Wellington region are searching for two young women who went missing earlier this week.

Emily, 14, was last seen about 9pm on Monday in the Porirua area.

Police said there were concerns for her wellbeing, and it was important she be returned home.

“If you have seen Emily, or have information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Police on 111 and please use the reference number 250825/5628.”