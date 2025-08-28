Wellington police want the public’s help to find missing 25-year-old Alisha.
Police said she was last seen on Lambton Quay around midday yesterday.
“Police and Alisha’s family have concerns for her wellbeing.
“If you have seen Alisha, or have any information regarding her whereabouts, please call 111 and quote file number 250827/2732.”
In a post shared on Instagram, the 25-year-old’s friends said she was last seen about 1pm near the cable car.
“Alisha is 5′3″ tall. She was last seen wearing a white skirt, a pink Ed Hardy shirt and Ugg boots.
“We are worried friends and just wanna make sure she comes home soon.
“We have contacted everyone she may know in Wellington and unfortunately, no one has heard from her.”
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.