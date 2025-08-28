Advertisement
Have you seen Emily or Alisha? Police search for two young Wellington women

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Wellington police are searching for Emily (left) and Alisha, who both went missing earlier this week.

Police in the Wellington region are searching for two young women who went missing earlier this week.

Emily, 14, was last seen about 9pm on Monday in the Porirua area.

Police said there were concerns for her wellbeing, and it was important she be returned home.

“If you have

