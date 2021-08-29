Hastings man charged with injuring and hospitalising two people in assaults at homes

Two separate serious assaults that occurred in the suburb of Camberley on Thursday and Saturday. Photo / Google

A Hastings man has been charged with injuring and hospitalising two different people during attacks in homes in the past few days.

Detective Senior Sergeant Sally Patrick said Hawke's Bay Police had arrested a 21-year-old man over two separate serious assaults that occurred in the suburb of Camberley on Thursday and Saturday.

The first assault occurred about 11.00am on Thursday, Patrick said. One person received treatment at Hawke's Bay Hospital as a result and is now recovering at home.

The second assault occurred at a different home just before 9.20pm on Saturday.

One person received serious injuries and was on Sunday night in Hawke's Bay Hospital undergoing surgery, Patrick said.

Police were completing a scene examination over the second incident.

The 21-year-old is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday, facing two charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"Police would like to reassure the Hastings community that we are not seeking anyone else in relation to these incidents," Patrick said.

"There are no ongoing concerns for the safety of the wider community as a result."