Hastings District Council considers summit alcohol ban for Te Mata Peak

Once approved the draft will go out for public consultation and everyone can make submissions. Photo / File

A champagne sunset from the summit of Te Mata Peak in Hawke's Bay could soon be banned.

Complaints to police and Hastings District Council of alcohol-related disorder at the summit of one of the wine region's biggest landmarks are on the rise.

As part of its five-yearly bylaw review the council has now started the process of removing the option of having a drink past the midway gate, after Peak House.

Also in the draft review is an alcohol ban for the Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium as bounded by Maraekakaho and Orchard Rds and the eastern boundary of Heretaunga Intermediate School.

Hastings District Council regulatory solutions manager John Payne said these had been added to alcohol ban areas due to complaints around disorder.

A council spokesperson said there were a sufficient number of complaints that the council considered that the bylaws review was an opportunity to start a process of getting community feedback on whether alcohol bans in the areas would be supported.

There is currently a tour operator offering champagne sunsets at the peak as part of a tour.

But Hawke's Bay Tourism chief executive Hamish Saxton said the organisation expects the impact of a bylaw change to be minimal.

"We have not heard of any concern about the change to the bylaw from any of our members.

"We are so fortunate to have an abundance of stunning locations where visitors to our region can legally enjoy a glass of wine on their travels."

The draft will be presented to council on Thursday and if approved will go out for public consultation.

"Everyone, including tour operators will have the opportunity to make submissions," Payne said.