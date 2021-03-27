Hastings assault: Man in hospital with serious injuries

Police found an injured person on Heretaunga St West shortly after 1am. Photo / Paul Taylor

Shops have been cordoned off and one man taken to hospital with serious injuries after an assault on a Hastings street overnight.

A police spokesperson said police are investigating the serious assault.



Emergency services were called to the incident near a takeaway bar on Heretaunga St West just after 1am Sunday and found a man who had suffered serious injuries.

He was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital and was on Sunday in a serious but stable condition.

Police are working to understand the circumstances leading up to the man's injuries, and to identify the person or people responsible.



• Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Heretaunga St West area around the time of the incident and might be able to assist with inquiries. If you can help, contact 105 and quote file number 210328/7146.