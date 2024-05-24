Hana Montaperto-Hendry and Heather Te Au Skipworth triumph in Hastings by-elections

Heather Te Au-Skipworth recorded a big victory in the Takitimu Māori ward seat. Photo / Paul Taylor

Two candidates appear to have had landslide victories in separate Hastings District Council by-elections for which voting closed at midday Friday.

Sweeping into office according to progress results are Hana Montaperto-Hendry, one of seven candidates seeking the Heretaunga General seat which became vacant in March when third-term councillor Ann Redstone resigned because of illness, and Heather Te Au Skipworth, replacing Renata Nepe, who was less than a year-and-a-half into a term as the council’s first Maori Ward councillor when he announced his resignation because of a new career opportunity.

Hana Montaperto-Hendry scooped the Heretaunga general ward seat. Photo / Paul Taylor

The results are based on the counting of about 90 per cent of the returned votes, and do not include special votes and votes returned today but still in transit to the processing centre.

Montaperto had received 55.21 per cent of the 2063 votes counted in the Heretaunga Ward and had a majority of 760 over second-placed Brendan Grant, while Skipworth had 68.6 per cent of the 1330 votes recorded in Takitimu, with a 655-votes majority over second-placed Jason Whaitiri.

Preliminary results:

Heretaunga General Ward (1 vacancy)

MONTAPERTO-HENDRY, Hana 1,139

GRANT, Brendan 379

DOWNER, Geoff 166

PETROWSKI, Melanie Lorraine 149

CHADWICK, Tāwhana 118

BREWER, Shona Independent 81

GREENING-SMITH, Sarah 21

INFORMAL 7

BLANK 3

Voter return 26.89 per cent, being 2,063 votes.

Takitimu Māori Ward (1 vacancy)

TE AU-SKIPWORTH, Heather 913

WHAITIRI, Jason Independent 258

NGAHUKA, Michael 151

INFORMAL 6

BLANK 2

Voter return 14.91per cent, being 1,330 votes.