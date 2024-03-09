This New Zealand native bat/pekapeka, was discovered in a goldfish pond on February 16. Photo / Hamilton Zoo

This New Zealand native bat/pekapeka, was discovered in a goldfish pond on February 16. Photo / Hamilton Zoo

Hamilton Zoo has an unexpected guest after a native bat or pekapeka was discovered in a goldfish pond in Te Aroha.

The long-tail bat was discovered on a private property last month and brought to the zoo for vet care and rehabilitation, on the advice of the Department of Conservation (DoC).

The bat was warmed up in an incubator, given pain relief, food and glucose and also a name - Foxglove.

Zoo staff said Foxglove arrived cold and lethargic and had trouble opening its right wing.

Foxglove also underwent X-rays, which showed no broken bones, and the vet team started a personalised treatment plan, including cold laser therapy, physiotherapy, and flying practice.

The vet team has converted a section of its clinic to ensure suitable recovery for pekapeka, which meant Foxglove had enough space to recover and practice flying.

Foxlgove the bat in rehab.

In a social media post, Hamilton Zoo said its team was working with DoC on developing a release plan for Foxglove, and were hoping to have a release date soon.

Foxglove was expected to make a full recovery. It is the third pekapeka to be rehabilitated at Hamilton Zoo.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



