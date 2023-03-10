Hamilton woman flees police, gets arrested after ramming patrol car

Educators prepare for one of the country’s biggest ever strikes, new CCTV footage in search for missing doctor and new poll reveals what Kiwis think of our new Prime Minister in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A 26-year-old woman is facing a raft of charges after fleeing police and ramming a patrol car.

A police spokesperson said Waikato Police arrested the woman near Te Awamutu yesterday after she allegedly rammed a police vehicle while fleeing.

“She is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today on a range of charges including shoplifting, aggravated assault and dangerous driving.”

Officers were attending a shoplifting incident in Cambridge yesterday afternoon when they were rammed by the alleged offender, the spokesperson said.

“The driver has continued to flee Police, eventually crashing into another motorist in Te Awamutu, before being taken into custody.

“The occupant of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.”

Waikato West Area Commander Inspector Will Loughrin said this type of offending was unacceptable and would not be tolerated in the community.

“We will do all we can to hold these offenders to account.”