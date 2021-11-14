Hamilton woman charged with police station burglary; possessing police uniform

While it's a place many people hope they never end up in, one Hamilton woman is being charged with breaking into it.
The 21-year-old, from the suburb of Frankton, is set to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning charged with breaking into the Hamilton Central Police Station on Saturday.
Burglary has a maximum penalty of 10 years' prison.
While it was unknown why the woman would want to allegedly make her way inside the station, she is facing a second charge stemming from the same incident.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
That is being in the unlawful possession of police property, namely a police button up shirt and pants.
That charge has a maximum penalty of three months' prison or a $2000 fine.
She also faces a separate charge of assaulting a man on Friday.