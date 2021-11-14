Hamilton woman charged with police station burglary; possessing police uniform

The 21-year-old woman faces two charges after allegedly breaking into the Hamilton Central Police Station on Saturday.

While it's a place many people hope they never end up in, one Hamilton woman is being charged with breaking into it.

The 21-year-old, from the suburb of Frankton, is set to appear in the Hamilton District Court this morning charged with breaking into the Hamilton Central Police Station on Saturday.

Burglary has a maximum penalty of 10 years' prison.

While it was unknown why the woman would want to allegedly make her way inside the station, she is facing a second charge stemming from the same incident.

That is being in the unlawful possession of police property, namely a police button up shirt and pants.

That charge has a maximum penalty of three months' prison or a $2000 fine.

She also faces a separate charge of assaulting a man on Friday.