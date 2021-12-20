Hamilton woman charged over alleged $1.8m fraud

The 41-year-old was given interim name suppression when she appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

A Hamilton woman is accused of defrauding a business of nearly $2 million.

The 41-year-old was granted interim name suppression by a registrar when she briefly appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning.

She faces five charges of obtaining by deception causing a loss to the business totalling $1.837.742.

She was remanded on bail without plea with multiple conditions to reappear in February.

Those conditions include not to associate with both witnesses and co-offenders, reside at home, to surrender her passport and to apply for any international travel.

The offending details are; $422,595.09 between February 1, 2018 and June 30 2018, $271,218.64 between July 1 2018 and December 31 2018, $363,059.28 between January 1 2019 and March 31 2019, $550,113.59 between April 12019 and June 30 2019 and $230,757.80 between July 1 2019 and September 3 2019.

The charges have a maximum penalty of seven years' prison.

Another person has been charged but is yet to appear in court.