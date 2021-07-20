Hamilton shooting: Police confirm name of 42-year-old

Investigation underway after man shot dead during police stand-off in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

Investigation underway after man shot dead during police stand-off in Hamilton. Video / Supplied

Police have released the name of a Hamilton man shot by police last week.

He was Joel Robin Buckley, 42.

Buckley, who was farewelled at his funeral today, owned the O'Donoghue St property outside which he was shot by officers about 10pm on Wednesday.

Police earlier went to the house about 7.50pm but he wasn't home.

When he returned at 10pm, police said he opened fire at them, firing five shots from his military-style firearm.

Assistant commissioner Richard Chambers said Buckley fired five shots at officers before they returned shots.

A forensic staff member at the scene on O'Donoghue St. Photo / Mike Scott

He wouldn't confirm how many gunshots police fired at him.

The shooting sent shock waves through the otherwise suburban, university neighbourhood.

One neighbour said she heard police yelling, "armed police, put the gun down! Put your hands out the window, anyone else in the vehicle put your hands out the window!"

Coralie said this was repeated multiple times before a final "they're not moving" and then silence.

Other neighbours heard up to 10 gunshots which at first many thought were fireworks.