Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A man is critically injured after a shooting in Chartwell, Hamilton this morning.

Police said emergency services were called to Winstone Ave about 5am after reports of shots being heard.

A short time later, a man presented to hospital with an apparent gunshot wound.

He remains there in critical condition.

Police are now working to establish what has occurred and speak to all those believed to be involved.