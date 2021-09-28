Hamilton schoolgirl found safe after late night search

Stephanie-Rose was last seen near her Pukete home. Photo / NZ Police

A young girl reported missing in Waikato late last night has been found safe and well.

Police confirmed early this morning that the schoolgirl, who was last seen near her home in the Hamilton suburb of Pūkete, has since been located.

Late last night, police issued a missing person's alert via the Waikato Police Facebook page.

The girl had last been seen around 6pm yesterday and had been wearing a blue hooded jersey and black shorts.

Members of the public were quick to get out with flashlights helping police look for her, as concerns grew and the temperature started to drop to around 5C.

It is understood some of those searches had been in Ashurst Park and along the Waikato River.