Hamilton's Cody Hall won the top prize at Plumbing World’s Young Plumber of the Year 2023 competition. Photo / Mango NZ

Hamilton's Cody Hall won the top prize at Plumbing World’s Young Plumber of the Year 2023 competition. Photo / Mango NZ

Hamilton man Cody Hall is the best young plumber in New Zealand.

Hall has won Plumbing World’s Young Plumber of the Year 2023 and along with bragging rights, he gets a big pile of cash and prizes .

The finals were held in Hamilton on Monday, November 15, with 10 of the nation’s most talented young plumbers vying for the title at the Claudelands Events Centre after competing with almost 350 others from branch qualifiers in June.

Hall was representing King Country/Waikato. It was the second time he has competed at the national final and this time took home a cash prize of $80,000, top of the line tradie tools, a trip for two to Port Douglas, Prezzy Cards, and other goodies.

His employer C F Reese Ltd also won prizes valued at more than $4,500 and a set of Cobra Golf Clubs to highlight the significance they have had in Hall’s career.

All five winners also received a medal, certificate, and shares in the industry co-operative NZPM - the parent company of Plumbing World.

Hall won the regional final for Waikato / King Country in October to take him through to the final.

Ambassador of the competition, Stu Watts, said the event “showcases excellence amongst up-and-coming young tradies”.

Since the Young Plumber contest was establishment in 2014, the industry has had a high focus on upskilling, engaging and supporting the next generation of plumbers, gas fitters, and drainlayers.





The full list of winners is as follows:

1st Cody Hall, C F Reese Ltd, Hamilton (Waikato/King Country)

2nd Liam Dewar, Quantum Waste Water Systems, Levin (Lower North Island)

3rd Blake Patrick, Limitless Plumbing and Gas Ltd, Whangarei (Northern)

4th Tristan Harris, Revolution Plumbing and Gas Ltd, Papanui (Canterbury/West Coast)

5th and MVP Ben Howie, Foleys Plumbing, Queenstown (Southern)





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



