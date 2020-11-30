Hamilton newborn death: Dog remains in pound as police, council continue to investigate

Police and council are still to decide the fate of a dog which fatally attacked newborn baby Jaxon in October. The baby's father, Anton Zabiyaka (pictured), died not knowing he was going to be a father. [Photo / File

The fate of a dog which attacked and dragged a newborn baby outside before trying to bury it is still undecided as police and Hamilton City Council continue their investigations.

Baby Jaxon was just under 3 days old when a rottweiler at his mother's Enderley home fatally attacked it after his mother had gone to the bathroom.

Jaxon was born in the early hours of October 24 and attacked by the dog the following evening.

The newborn succumbed to his injuries in Waikato Hospital on October 27.

Two dogs were taken by authorities from the home; a rottweiler believed to have attacked Jaxon, and a staffordshire bull terrier.

Police said they were still investigating the incident and confirmed no charges had been laid.

A Hamilton City Council spokesperson today confirmed that just one dog remained in the care of Animal Control.

"Another dog has been returned to the family at the advice of the police.

"The police investigation remains ongoing."

A Givealittle fundraiser raised $12,847 for the family last month.

Organiser and friend of the mother, Nicole Baker, said Jaxon's mother's joy at his birth was tragically cut short as his injuries "were too much for his little body to bear".

"Jaxon's Mum, her family and friends are obviously struggling to come to terms with this absolute tragedy," she wrote.

The boy's mum had gone to the bathroom when the dog attacked Jaxon, dragging him into the garden and then trying to bury him.

Jaxon's grandmother Vera Zabiyaka earlier told the Herald his mother was "devastated and crushed about what's happened".

She said Jaxon's father, Anton Zabiyaka, who died in April from a suspected suicide, had no idea he was going to be a father.

Jaxon's death had been referred to the coroner.