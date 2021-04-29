Hamilton murder: Accused, 18, remanded for psychiatric assessment

The Waikato man was remanded in custody for further psychiatric reports to be completed. Photo / Belinda Feek

An 18-year-old charged with the murder of a man in Hamilton has been remanded in custody for psychiatric assessment.

The Waikato man was granted interim name suppression when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court today.

A 43-year-old man died following an incident at a property in Aileen Place, Nawton, yesterday.

The accused, who appeared calm and relaxed in the dock, was arrested at a Cambridge property.

His lawyer Mike McIvor successfully asked for interim name suppression.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen remanded the man in custody for psychiatric examination and without plea until next month in the High Court at Hamilton.