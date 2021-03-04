Hamilton motorists urged to take care after torrential rain, flooding

Police have urged Hamilton motorists to take care on the roads after the wet weather. Photo / File

Hamilton motorists have been urged to take care while on the region's roads and delay travel if possible, after torrential rain caused flooding throughout the city.

Police issued a statement this afternoon stating the areas of Fairfield Bridge, Te Aroha St, Grey St and Wellington St have been hit particularly hard by the downpour.

"There are reports of roads being blocked by fallen trees throughout the Hamilton area and police are responding to a series of minor crashes," the police spokeswoman said.

"Motorists please be aware and delay travel if possible."

Metservice has issued a number of weather warnings for the central North Island today.

That includes a severe thunderstorm warning for the South Waikato, Waipa, Taupō, Otorohanga and Rotorua areas.

Just after 4.30pm, Metservice detected severe thunderstorms near Tokoroa, Ngaroma, Waipapa, Lichfield and Hodderfield.

These severe thunderstorms are moving towards the southeast, and were expected to lie near Tokoroa, Whakamaru, Mangakino, Kinleith and the hills and ranges east of Tokoroa at 05.07pm and near Whakamaru, Mokai, upper Atiamuri, Atiamuri and Guthrie at 05.37pm.

"These thunderstorms are expected to be accompanied by torrential rain," Metservice said.

"Torrential rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."