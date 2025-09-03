Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hamilton man attacked woman, stabbed toddler and killed baby on New Year’s Day

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Police forensics inspect a Hamilton house where a violent attack on New Year's Day this year resulted in the death of a baby, and injuries to its mother and sibling. Photo / Dean Purcell

Police forensics inspect a Hamilton house where a violent attack on New Year's Day this year resulted in the death of a baby, and injuries to its mother and sibling. Photo / Dean Purcell

Warning: This story contains information that may upset some readers.

A woman who was being repeatedly stabbed in the neck pretended to be unconscious in the hope her attacker would stop and leave, giving her time to flee to a neighbour’s home for help.

Her tactic worked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save