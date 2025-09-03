He stabbed her two more times before running back into a Hamilton house.
Inside, the man went on to stab a baby to death and stab a toddler several times in the abdomen and chest after smothering them with a blanket.
Today, the man appeared in the High Court at Hamilton in front of the woman and her supporters for sentencing on one charge of murder and two of attempted murder. He also had his own supporters in court.
Justice Grant Powell told the man the killing, and attempted murders on January 1 this year “required a high degree of callousness ... and a hardened state of mind or numbness of the soul”.
“We will cry for the years stolen from her ... she deserved to live.
“She will never be forgotten.”
‘I’m sorry, you have to go’
The night the incident unfolded, the children had been put to bed.
Shortly before midnight, the woman was in the laundry listening to music on her headphones when the man burst in, catching her by surprise, and attempted to slit her throat several times, cutting her neck in the process.
An attempt to slice across her throat caused her to fall to the ground.
The court heard the woman and her child would have died if not for substantial medical intervention.
‘I hope they can find forgiveness’
Defence counsel Richard Barnsdale read a statement from the man in which he expressed his “deepest regret” to the victims.
“I hope one day they can heal from this and find forgiveness.
“Not a day goes by that I do not think of them and what I have done. I will pray for them always.”
He urged the judge to keep his end sentence to around 18 years and unsuccessfully pushed for discounts for his client’s background and mental health factors.
The judge cited a psychiatrist’s finding that the man had “emotional dysfunction”, PTSD, depression and traits of various personality disorders but nothing that would warrant a discount on his sentence.
Further setting the case apart was the man’s admission he had intended to kill all three victims.
After applying a discount for his pleas, Justice Powell couldn’t determine any other mitigating features and jailed the man for 23 years.
‘One of the most horrific scenes’
Speaking after sentencing, Detective Senior Sergeant Ian Foster said the scene was “one of the most horrific” he had dealt with during his time with police.
“I know for our front-line responders, what they were faced with [finding the injured woman], and then being directed into the house and finding the children with those significant, horrific injuries, and at the time still not knowing where the offender was, was heroic on their part.”
Foster said the officers helped save the life of the older child that night.
As for the investigation team, Foster said it had been “one of the most emotionally difficult cases” they’d dealt with but had “shown an extremely resilient attitude to dealing with it”.