Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

Hamilton homicide: Man admits murdering baby, trying to kill a woman and child

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The infant was killed at a home in Hamilton on January 1 this year. Photo / Dean Purcell

The infant was killed at a home in Hamilton on January 1 this year. Photo / Dean Purcell

A 34-year-old man has admitted murdering a baby and trying to kill a woman and another child in a New Year’s Day attack this year.

The Hamilton infant died at a home on January 1, and an older child and a woman, understood to be their mother, were also

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand