Armed robbers at Te Awa mall, Hamilton. Video / Supplied

Police are on the hunt for a group of people involved in a jewellery store heist over the weekend - and they are appealing to the public for help.

Authorities investigating an aggravated robbery at the Michael Hill Jewellery store at The Base, in Hamilton, are calling for anyone with information relating to those responsible to come forward.

The incident on Sunday saw up to seven masked thieves smashing glass cabinets at the shop about 11.30am - leaving shoppers terrified and shocked and workers sobbing.

A 16-year-old has since been arrested and charged in relation to the incident. He appeared in the Auckland Youth Court yesterday.

Appeal for sightings of silver station wagon involved

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders confirmed this morning that inquiries to identify the other people involved are continuing.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle connected to the incident."

Police are asking for anyone who saw or has dashcam footage of a silver station wagon similar to the one above that is connected to the incident. Photo / NZ Police

A silver station wagon used by those involved was found abandoned on Maui St just south of McKee St in nearby Pukete, Hamilton.

Police have released an image of a silver station wagon similar to that involved and are calling for anyone who may have seen it or captured dashcam footage of it to contact authorities immediately.

Second burglary and 'cowardly' assault

"Please contact police if you saw a suspicious vehicle in the Maui Street area between 11am and 12 noon on Sunday 25 September, or you have dash camera or CCTV footage of Maui Street at that time that could assist with Police inquiries."

Police are also investigating a burglary and what they described as a "cowardly assault" on a security guard at a Chartwell shopping complex that happened on the same day.

Part of that investigation is looking at whether or not it is connected to the mall robbery.

Can you help? Contact Police on 105 or CrimeStoppers anonymous on 0800 555 111