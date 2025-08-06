Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, July 20, and police have now charged two 19-year-old men with murder. Photo / Facebook

Hamilton homicide probe: Two 19-year-olds charged with murder after Tyreece Te Pairi’s death

Two 19-year-old men have been charged with the murder of Tyreece Te Pairi in Hamilton last month.

The pair appeared in Hamilton District Court today after being arrested at addresses in Hamilton and South Auckland on Tuesday evening.

They have been remanded in custody without plea to reappear on August 26.

Te Pairi, 20, died in hospital early on July 20 after an incident in central Hamilton.