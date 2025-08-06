His family released a statement last week saying he had been laid to rest at Tolaga Bay.
“Though his body rests, our grief does not. The ache of his absence is something words cannot carry.”
Te Pairi’s family said he was deeply loved and the pain of losing him was just as deep.
“His future held so much promise – he was taken from us far too soon. His passing has left a profound impact on his partner, whānau and all those who knew him.
“To everyone who stood beside us, sent messages, brought kai, travelled to be with us, or held us in prayer – we are deeply grateful.
“Whether you spoke words of comfort, sat with us in silence, or simply kept Tyreece in your thoughts, we felt your presence.
“We will never forget the kindness shown to our whānau during this time,” the statement said.
The family has asked for continued care and respect.
