Hamilton homicide probe: Two more men arrested, charged over death of Tyreece Te Pairi

Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, July 20. Photo / Facebook

Two more men have been arrested and charged with murder over the death of Tyreece Te Pairi in Hamilton last month.

The men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested this morning in South Auckland and appeared in the Hamilton District Court today.

Earlier this month, police arrested two 19-year-olds, who were remanded in custody without plea to reappear on August 26 in the Hamilton District Court.

Te Pairi, 20, died in hospital early on July 20 after an incident in central Hamilton.