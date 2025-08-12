Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hamilton homicide probe: Two more men arrested, charged over death of Tyreece Te Pairi

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, July 20. Photo / Facebook

Tyreece Te Pairi died in hospital early on Sunday, July 20. Photo / Facebook

Two more men have been arrested and charged with murder over the death of Tyreece Te Pairi in Hamilton last month.

The men, aged 23 and 25, were arrested this morning in South Auckland and appeared in the Hamilton District Court today.

Earlier this month, police arrested two 19-year-olds, who

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save