Police carried out a scene examination yesterday. Photo / RNZ

A 20-year-old man killed early Sunday was celebrating his upcoming birthday before being killed in a fatal fight on a central Hamilton street.

Police, who are probing the man’s death as a homicide, have issued a plea for cell phone or dashcam footage, given the number of people and vehicles nearby during the violent altercation.

The man died shortly after being taken to hospital, while three others were hurt in a fight - which broke out between two groups on Alexandra Street about 12.10am.

Detective Inspector Daryl Smith said the man was “celebrating his upcoming birthday when a fight occurred with another group of people”.

“We are speaking to a number of witnesses and people involved in the altercation and are making a number of enquiries to locate the offender and the weapon or weapons that were used.