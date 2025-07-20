Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hamilton homicide probe: One man killed in altercation, group seen with knives and machetes before fatal melee

Police are carrying out a scene examination today. Photo / Victor Waters, RNZ

A carload of youths brandishing knives and machetes were seen arriving in central Hamilton before a fight between two groups turned deadly.

Police say a 20-year-old man died in hospital - and three others were in injured - after an altercation near the intersection of Hood St and Alexandra St around midnight.

Police are treating the man’s death as a homicide and describe the incident as a “senseless act of violence”.

A source told the Herald that “a carload of youths” were seen arriving near the scene brandishing knives and machetes.

The area today remains cordoned off to the public while police investigate - including looking for “the implements involved”.