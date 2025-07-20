The source did not believe the incident was gang related.
Hato Hone St John told the Herald three people were transported to Waikato Hospital and one was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Police were alerted to the altercation about 12.10am and responded immediately.
Detective Sergeant Reece Durston, Area Manager Investigations, said police are seeking those responsible for the “senseless act of violence”.
“Some of those involved, including the offender, left the scene immediately after the incident. The investigation team is moving at speed to locate them and the implements involved.
“The investigation team is working hard to understand how and why this happened, and we are wrapping support around the family of the deceased, and the other victims,” said Detective Sergeant Durston.
A visible police presence will remain in Hamilton as inquiries continue, and Police will be carrying out “reassurance patrols” in the community.
“There is a large scene to work through and we ask that the public avoid the area and thank them for their understanding,” Durston said.
The cordon includes a car park, and anyone with a vehicle parked there is asked to make a report online, or by calling 105. Please use the reference number 250720/3051.