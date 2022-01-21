Michael Eichler, 58, pleaded guilty to both charges in the Hamilton District Court and will be sentenced in March. Photo / Belinda Feek

The relationship between a Hamilton father and daughter is in tatters after a crash claimed her unborn baby's life.

Wheelchair-bound Michael Eichler, 58, hasn't driven since the December 2020 crash and a court heard he's unsure when he will get back behind the wheel.

Eichler admitted two Land Transport Act charges of aggravated careless driving causing death and injury by breaching regulations concerning the manner in which a driver overtakes another vehicle in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday.

Eichler has polyneuropathy, a nerve and muscle degenerative disease, which generally confines him to a wheelchair and sees him have difficulties with his hands.

The terms of his licence dictate that he be accompanied by supervisor - or a person with a full driver's licence.

Eichler, together with his 27-year-old daughter - who was 36 weeks' pregnant - were travelling north about 4.50pm on December 17, 2020 when a truck in front of them suddenly slowed down.

The driver of the Mitsubishi truck saw a southbound truck and trailer unit indicating to turn right into a truck stop and flashed his lights to allow him to perform the manoeuvre.

The Mitsubishi truck stopped, but Eichler continued driving by performing an illegal undertaking manoeuvre.

Eichler was travelling about 60km/h-70km/h at the time, and didn't realise the truck had given way to a southbound truck and trailer unit and crashed into its trailer.

His vehicle was moderately damaged and his daughter was taken to Waikato Hospital with minor injuries.

Later that same day there were complications with her unborn child, and it was delivered later that day by emergency caesarean section.

The baby girl was not breathing when delivered and remained in Waikato Hospital's neonatal intensive care unit for three days before she died on December 20.

An autopsy revealed she had suffered multiple organ failure as a result of the impact of the crash.

Eichler's lawyer Jonathan Myers said his client's relationship with his daughter had deteriorated since the crash and he recommended it be referred to a restorative justice conference.

"He wishes to amend the relationship if possible."

Judge Glen Marshall agreed, and also convicted Eichler on both charges and remanded him at large for sentencing in March.