On behalf of the investigation team, Waikato police Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson thanked the many members of the community who helped Gilbert after she was struck or responded to appeals for information.

‘A lovely, lovely girl’

Earlier, Gilbert’s mother, who didn’t want to be named, told NZME she didn’t know a lot about how her daughter died.

“I hear a few different stories, so just, yeah, I’m not really sure. I’m sort of in the dark.”

She understood police spoke to someone about her daughter’s death.

Gilbert’s mother said she had spoken to a motorist who stopped to help her daughter.

“He was the last person that applied pressure to her neck and spoke some words with her because he felt that she was on her way out.”

She said her daughter was a “lovely, lovely girl who loves to have a good time”.

She said her friends brought her an immense amount of joy, and she was “always dancing and mucking around and acting a clown”.

Emergency services at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash in Melville, Hamilton. Photo / Danielle Zollickhofer

She said it was very comforting to know Gilbert had someone to tell her “that she was loved”.

“He told me that when he went back to drop off some flowers, a song came on and in that moment he knew it was from Jayde.”

A givealittle page has raised nearly $3500 for Gilbert’s children.

Several of Gilbert’s friends and family remembered her as joyful and kind in social media tributes.

One friend said, “To my dear friend Jaydey girl xx.. I love you my dear friend!! X always!!

“Jayde Gilbert was the most kindest and joyful person and did not deserve anything but the most.”

Her mother said Gilbert had been living with a friend in Melville.

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.